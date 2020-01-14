Oak Hill City Council signs Black History month proclamation

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) – On Monday, January 13, 2020, Oak Hill Mayor Daniel Wright signed a Black History Month proclamation to honor and celebrate achievements of African American citizens.

The document states that a committee made up of four members will be appointed to promote African American history celebrations and ceremonies in February. An historical marker will also be purchased and put up in Oak Hill honoring the late James Ellis.

Ellis was an attorney who practiced in Oak Hill in the early 1900s. He was the second African American to serve in the West Virginia House of Delegates.