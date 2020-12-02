Oak Hill City PD donates money from ‘No Shave November’ to WRC Fayette County Outreach

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — The Oak Hill City Police Department decided on where to send the money raised during their ‘No Shave November’ campaign.

The Women’s Resource Center (WRC) Fayette County Outreach were surprised when they received the $500 donation. Campaign spokesman Lt. Shannon Prince and Chief Whisman relayed the message and donation to an ecstatic staff at the WRC.

All officers who participated in the campaign agreed to give the donated money to the WRC Fayette County Outreach.

The Women’s Resource Center is a non-profit organization serving victims of sexual assault and domestic violence and their families. WRC’s professional staff and volunteers provide advocacy, information and referral, community education, support and counseling to abuse victims