OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — Fayette County Schools Superintendent Gary Hough verified that state law enforcement is investigating a reported attack on an Oak Hill High School student.

The alleged assault happened in February during an extracurricular trip to Huntington. The victim reported that a male student who also attends Oak Hill High School allegedly choked her and sexually assaulted her inside of a hotel room during a school trip.

Superintendent Hough would not discuss details of the case on Friday, except to say law enforcement had been notified and that school officials are also conducting an investigation.

He added that schools make accommodations for victims of sexual attacks, to ensure they can safely stay in school.

Hough confirmed school policy is to separate students by gender during overnight trips and that Fayette County Board of Education members were notified of the report.

West Virginia State Police in Oak Hill said on Friday that they were unaware of the complaint.

Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley said his department is not currently investigating the complaint. The Oak Hill Police Department and the West Virginia State Police detachment in Huntington did not respond to our inquiries about the case.

59News will continue following the case and bring more information as it becomes available.