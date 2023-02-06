OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — Local libraries continue to help young students learn all they can about black history.

The Oak Hill Library put together special displays to do just that.

The displays show off books about black history or are written by black authors.

The head librarian of the Oak Hill Library, Laura Fernett, said the collection of books on Black history is added to and changed every year.

“There have been so many great black authors, just in the last two to three years that have been publishing different points of view, different perspectives, different parts of history that aren’t covered in all the textbooks,” said Fernett. “I know the school curriculum doesn’t have time to get into depth on every issue so the library is a great place to come if you want to do further research.”

Along with the Oak Hill Library, all other Fayette County libraries have similar displays highlighting the books in their collection dedicated to black history.