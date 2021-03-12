Oak Hill Little League returning this summer

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — Little league is officially back in Oak Hill. Last season was cancelled because of COVID-19, but the city is now preparing for its return this summer.

Secretary Erin Reid said registration is now open for all age groups.

“We just encourage people to come out,” Reid said. “We are rolling over registration fees from last year so we have a coupon code for you to use to roll over your registration fees. We encourage people to get their kids out and get them active.”

Reid said they will be following COVID-19 protocols to keep everyone safe this season.

“Unless the players or coaches are actively on the field, we will be requiring masks and things of that’s sorts,” Reid said.

Deadline for registration is March 29, 2021. Tryouts will begin for major league and senior league that same week.