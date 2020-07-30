Oak Hill man arrested in deadly DUI investigation from Wyoming County

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — An investigation into an ATV accident on May 23, 2020 led to the arrest of a man on Wednesday, July 29. Brianna Rae Armstrong, 21, of Oak Hill was killed when the side-by-side ATV she was in crashed along Crany Road in Kopperston, WV.

The driver of the ATV, Dawson Lynn Nibert, 20, of Oak Hill was taken to Charleston Area Medical Center. Deputies said medical records show Nibert’s blood alcohol level was .216-percent. That is nearly three times the legal limit of 0.08-percent.

Investigators from Wyoming County said neither Nibert nor Armstrong were wearing helmets of seatbelts at the time. Nibert was arrested by deputies in Fayette County where he lives. He was charged with DUI Causing Death and released on a $20,000 bond.