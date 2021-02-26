Oak Hill man sentenced in 2020 sexual assault trial

UPDATE: Friday, Feb, 26, 2021: FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Justin Conner, 33, of Oak Hill, WV was sentenced today in relation to a 2020 sexual assault trial. Judge Paul M. Blake presided over the sentencing.

Conner is sentenced to four to 35 years in prison for felony charges of strangulation, third-degree sexual assault, intimidation of a witness, burglary. Conner’s misdemeanor sentences include six counts of domestic battery, three counts of domestic assault, and one count of violating a domestic violence protective order. All felony and misdemeanor sentences will be served consecutively.

Conner was also fined a total of $5400 dollars. Upon his release from jail, Conner is required to serve

a period of supervised release for 20 years.

Original Story – 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26, 2021: A two-day sexual assault trial wrapped up in Fayette County on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. Justin Conner, 32, of Oak Hill, WV was convicted of Strangulation, Third Degree Sexual Assault and Burglary. The jury also found him guilty of nine misdemeanors including domestic battery and domestic assault.

According to Prosecuting Attorney Jeffrey Mauzy, Conner strangled a woman in her home until she was unconscious then sexually assaulted her on March 15, 2019. On April 16, 2019 he kicked in her door and attacked her multiple times.

Conner faces one to five years in prison for Strangulation, one to five years for Third Degree Sexual Assault and one to 15 years for burglary. He also faces up to a year in jail for each domestic battery and violation of a protective order charge and up to six months for each domestic assault. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 18, 2020 at 9 a.m.