Oak Hill man facing drug charges following arrest warrant

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — A man from Oak Hill is facing drug charges after an arrest warrant was issued by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department. The warrant was based on allegations of selling drugs in the area.

Clyde A. Ervin was arrested for Delivery of Narcotics. Ervin was unable to post the bond set by the Fayette County Magistrate. He is currently in the Southern Regional Jail awaiting court proceedings.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at (304) 574-3590, or through the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page.

