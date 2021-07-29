Oak Hill man pleads guilty to federal drug crime

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — A man from Fayette County is facing up to 40 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to a federal drug crime.

Court documents show Anthony Maurice Bell, 54, of Oak Hill, was in possession of a gun and more than 400 grams of a substance containing fentanyl. Bell told investigators he planned on selling the fentanyl.

“The excellent work of the Oak Hill Police Department and the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force in this case prevented a significant amount of dangerous fentanyl from being distributed throughout our communities,” said Acting United States Attorney Lisa G. Johnston. “Fentanyl is the leading cause of overdose deaths in our state and the U.S. Attorney’s Office is working with law enforcement throughout the District to identify fentanyl dealers and hold them accountable.”

Bell pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl and faces a mandatory minimum of five years and up to 40 years in prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced on November 4, 2021.