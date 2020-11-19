Oak Hill man pleads guilty to sex abuse charge

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A hearing held on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020 will send an Oak Hill man to prison. Johnny E. McKinney, 65, of Oak Hill pleaded guilty to First Degree Sexual Abuse.

McKinney admitted to abusing a child in February 2019. The investigation into the crime began in January 2020.

McKinney faces one to five years in prison for the crime and up to 50 years of intensive supervision. He will also have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life. He will be sentenced on Jan. 11, 2021 in front of Judge Thomas Ewing.

