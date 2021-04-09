Oak Hill man sentenced for delivery of methamphetamine and heroin

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — On Thursday, April 9, 2021, Evan Lee Evans, 33, of Oak Hill, was sentenced to three to thirty-five years in prison for the delivery of methamphetamine and heroin. Evans originally entered a guilty plea to these charges in February.

In June of 2020, Evans sold heroin and methamphetamine to a person cooperating with local law enforcement. He was previously convicted of an unrelated felony drug offense in 2013.

Evans must serve at least three years in prison before becoming eligible for parole. The prison sentence was also accompanied by a fine of $5,000.

These crimes were investigated by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, and members of Oak Hill and Fayetteville Police Departments. Evans was prosecuted by Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti Jr., with Judge Paul M. Blake presiding over the case.