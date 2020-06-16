Oak Hill ministry offering non-perishable food to flooded residents

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) – An Oak Hill Ministry is providing support to those affected by Sunday’s flooding.



Volunteers were packing up non-perishable food Monday afternoon at ‘Warm Hands from Warm Hearts’ on Main Street. The building opened last night as a flood shelter.

Volunteer and Pastor, Shirley Watson, told 59 News their food is bought with a grant and is typically used to feed local students; however, this week anyone dealing with flooding issues can come in to pick up a bag, or even chat.

“We’re a ministry that reaches out to people, whatever the need is we’re here to help,” Pastor Watson said. “We’re here to reach people and not only to give them things like food and water, but we’re here for a listening ear.”

They will not be delivering this food to homes, but, anyone can pick up items during the day on Tuesday and on Thursday.