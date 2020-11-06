Oak Hill resident receives 30-year prison sentence for kidnapping and robbery

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Prosecuting Attorney Jeffrey T. Mauzy announced that Brian A. Vanover, 42, of Oak Hill, was sentenced to 30 years in prison. Judge Thomas H. Ewing presided over the case.

Vanover pleaded guilty to the felony crimes of kidnapping and first degree robbery. On Sept. 14, 2019, Vanover forced his father at knifepoint to drive to two local banks so he could withdrawal money from his father’s account. After taking the money, Vanover then ran off.

He was arrested when he returned at his parents’ house the next day.

WV State Police investigated the felonies. Assistant Prosecuting Attorneys Jennifer D. Crane and Sarah F. Smith prosecuted the case.