Oak Hill woman charged with dealing heroin

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — The search of an apartment in Oak Hill leads to the arrest of a woman on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. Deborah L. Price, 39, of Oak Hill is charged with Delivery of a Controlled Substance.

Price is accused of dealing heroin. Members of the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force searched her apartment on the east end of Oak Hill.

There were a number of complaints about drug activity from the apartment complex stated Oak Hill Police Chief Mike Whisman. Investigators said they were able to buy heroin from Price at the apartment several times.

Police ask the community to help in the crackdown on drug trafficking by calling in tips about any an all suspected illegal drug activity. Price is being held in the Southern Regional Jail on a $25,000 bond.