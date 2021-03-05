Oak Hill woman sentenced for dealing meth

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — A sentencing hearing was held on Friday, March 5, 2021 for a woman who admitted to dealing methamphetamine. Trina Tellez-Mullins, 36, of Oak Hill, WV was sentenced to serve 70-months in prison.

Ms. Tellez-Mullins told investigators she had 433.1 grams of meth on Sept. 28, 2017. She admitted she intended to sell the drugs. Agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) found the drugs which came from California on a Greyhound bus.

“The excellent investigative work of DEA prevented approximately 433 grams of meth from being distributed in our communities,” said Acting United States Attorney Lisa G. Johnston. “It is only by working closely with our federal, state and local law enforcement partners that we can ensure defendants like Tellez-Mullins are held accountable.”

DEA agents arrested Tellez-Mullins during a controlled delivery at the Beckley bus station.