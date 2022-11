PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Students are being sent home early today, Wednesday, November 30, 2022, due to a power outage at Oakvale School in Mercer County.

According to a post from the Mercer County Public Schools Facebook page, The Oakvale School is without power. Students who ride buses and are on their way to school now will be dismissed at 9:00 A.M., the bus will take them back home. Parents who drop their kids off at school are asked to keep them home.