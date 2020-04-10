OB/GYN, Surgical Services Department closing at Bluefield Regional Medical Center

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The OB/GYN and Surgical Services Department at Bluefield Regional Medical Center will be closing due to the negative impacts of COVID-19.

The Princeton Community Hospital Board of Directors is directing the closures at BRMC. The closures will take effect on April 30, 2020.

PCH will work to accommodate the needs of the physicians and patients impacted by this decision.

 “The volatile landscape in healthcare has never been more negatively impacted than the destruction seen from COVID-19. Efforts to mitigate long-term impacts on the overall healthcare provided in our region require immediate steps to ensure the integrity of our system,” PCH CEO Jeffrey E. Lilley said.

