BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Jay O’Brien’s many memories of growing up in Beckley center on Glen Avenue Park, a small neighborhood green space he has visited throughout his life.

“I’ve been coming to this park since I was little,” said Jay O’Brien. “My grandmother, Inez, lives right here in the Bowling addition, or she used to live right down the street. And she’d push me here, in a stroller when I was little, so we’d come here every Saturday morning and play at the park.”

As a student at Woodrow Wilson High School, Jay and his classmates painted the park equipment.

That was around 30 years ago, he said on Wednesday, July 18, 2023. The equipment in the park on Wednesday is the same he played on as a child.

“Everything is exactly as it was 40- plus years ago, except for the merry-go-round over here, which was replaced probably five or six years ago,” said O’Brien. “But this is all original equipment, probably from before my time, 50 years ago.”

Jay now lives in Kansas City, Missouri. He was in town to visit his father, former Beckley mayor Bill O’Brien. Jay and his girlfriend, along with her daughter and Jay’s five children, were given paint from the Beckley Board of Public Works Department. They were painting, scraping and sprucing up Glen Avenue Park on Wednesday as well as taking in the sights of the Mountain State.

“I’m used to seeing all of, like, the buildings all around me,” said Carsyn Calhoon, the daughter of Jay O’Brien’s girlfriend. “And, now, I’m just seeing mountains, lakes, tree, little rivers.”

Eli O’Brien, Jay’s 9-year-old son who co-hosts the podcast “Parents Faking It” with Jay, said he can remember swinging in the park on a past visit to Beckley. On Wednesday, he helped with maintenance.

“Right now, I don’t have paint clothes on, so I’m not painting that much,” noted Eli. “All I’m doing, over there, is just scraping off the excess paint.”

The O’Brien family said Mayor Rob Rappold’s office has plans to install new equipment in the future. But, for now, they said they’ve come together to give their father and grandfather’s beloved playground new life.

The moment is special for former mayor, Bill O’Brien.

“Growing up in this neighborhood, and then, when my son had a chance to experience the neighborhood, too, as a little guy, and then, that he has remembered how much fun he had…,” said Bill O’Brien. “Growing up, my parents taught us to give back to the community, and that’s what this is all about.”

Mayor Rob Rappold and the O’Briens said the park will likely have a new name, to go with the new look. City officials plan to petition Beckley Common Council to rename the park “Nana’s Park,” in honor of Inez O’Brien.