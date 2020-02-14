Oceana council shows support for medical cannabis company to open in Wyoming County

OCEANA, WV (WVNS) — A town in Wyoming County signed a letter of support welcoming medical cannabis.

The letter was signed at a town council meeting in Oceana Thursday, February 13, 2020. Medical cannabis company Appalachian Heritage presented a business plan to the Wyoming County Commission during a February meeting. The company wants to turn the old Magic Mart in Oceana into a growing facility.

The county Board of Health still has to decide whether or not to approve the facility. If approved, they could start remodeling the facility as early as April.