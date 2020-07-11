Oceana Pool to host Free Police Appreciation Night Swim

OCEANA, WV (WVSN) — The Gilliland Park Pool in Oceana is hosting a free night swim on July 21, 2020.

Everyone is invited, but there is a special invitation for law enforcement officers and their families. Lifeguard, Jace Colucci, said the event is intended to honor law enforcement and provide some community fun.

“Our law enforcement are very respectful, caring, they always take time out of the day to make sure this community is safe, so we just want to come together and show our appreciation for our law enforcement and really thank them for everything they do for us,” Colucci explained.

There will also be games available to play, and free food provided by the Oceana Church of God.