Officer involved shooting sends suspect to the hospital

CANNELTON, WV (WVNS) — A man from the Cannelton area of Fayette County faces multiple charges after holding a woman at gunpoint on Sunday, April 19, 2020. The incident led to an officer with Smithers Police Department shooting the suspect, who receive non-life threatening injuries.

According to Fayette County Sheriff, Mike Fridley, 42-year-old Dallas Kerr held a woman at gunpoint on Sunday evening. The victim was able to escape and get to a neighbor’s house for help. Investigators said Kerr then jumped through a plate glass window to get to the victim, but his gun malfunctioned.

Mr. Kerr then went back to his house for another gun. That is when an officer with the Smithers Police Department arrive. Witnesses said Kerr was told to put the gun down. When he refused to do so, the officer shot him in one of his extremities. The injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Mr. Kerr will be charged with numerous serious felony charges. Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590.