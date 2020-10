PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Officers with the Princeton Police Department are investigating after an early morning armed robbery.

Officers said the robbery happened around 5 a.m. Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at the Little General on Stafford Drive in Princeton. We’re told the suspects got away with an undisclosed amount of cash. No injuries were reported.

This is an active investigation, stick with 59News for the very latest.