Officers respond to multiple shots fired calls in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Beckley Police Officers responded to several shots fired calls on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.

Detective David Allard told 59News one call of shots fired was reported on Hargrove Street and another call of shots fired was reported on Plumley Ave. They also received reports of shots fired on G Street.

According to Det. Allard, a gunshot victim was found on Dock Street. The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. However, Det. Allard said he was uncooperative, and officers do not know where the shooting happened or if it was connected to one of the shots fired incidents.

Raleigh County Dispatchers received the calls around 9:15 p.m.

Anyone with information on these incidents should contact Beckley Police or CrimeStoppers of West Virginia at www.crimestopperswv.com.

LATEST POSTS: