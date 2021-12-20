Officials break ground on state of the art school to serve three counties in southern WV

MEADOW BRIDGE, WV (WVNS) — After a nearly 20 year process, Meadow Bridge received the green light to begin construction on the new Meadow Bridge Regional School.

The school will go all the way from Pre-K through 12th grade and will serve students from three counties.

“Today [Monday, December 20, 2021] was a groundbreaking on The Meadow Bridge Project for the Meadow Bridge Pre-K-12 Regional School,” said Fayette County Superintendent Gary Hough. “[The school] will cover the region, not just for Fayette County students, but reaching down into Greenbrier County and over into Summers County.”

The decades-long struggle to build a new school in the area is finally nearing its end, and many residents of the Meadow Bridge area came out to show appreciation for those who’ve fought for so long.

Superintendent Hough said the hope is for students to be integrated into the new building by the end of 2022.

“December the first of next year, 2022, we hope to have the gymnasium done, and the high school section done and moved into by December the first of next year,” explained Hough. “And then demolition will begin, and we hope by the summer of the following year, by June of the following year, we will have the Elementary section done.”

Hough said Meadow Bridge Regional School will offer future students state of the art resources, as well as the peace of mind of not having to worry about the future of their schools anymore.

“I think it’s going to bring a sense of excitement,” said Hough. “The fact that they’re all able to remain here on campus. And to give them an opportunity to know that they’re stable for the next umm-teen years, many many years in the future.”