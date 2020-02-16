Officials dedicate Alderson’s Brick Top Marker with special ceremony

ALDERSON, WV (WVNS) – Bright February sun greeted a hearty crowd at the unveiling of the marker recognizing the legend of Ada Beatrice Queen Victoria Louise Virginia “Bricktop” Smith, an entertainer of the Jazz Era, born on August 14, 1894 in Alderson, WV.

The unveiling was held on Saturday, February 15, 2020.

Greetings from The William G. Pomeroy Foundation®, who funded the marker in partnership with the West Virginia Humanities Council’s Folklife Program, were read by Margaret Hambrick. Deryn Pomeroy wrote, “…Today you are gathered to pay tribute to the legacy of “Bricktop Smith”. At the Pomeroy Foundation, it is our hope that this Legends & Lore Marker will help Alderson’s traditions and lore stand the test of time. From all of us at the Pomeroy Foundation, we are delighted to support Alderson Main Street in your mission by obtaining this new Legends & Lore marker.”

Alderson Main Street President Judy Lohmeyer said, “We appreciate all of you who came out today to dedicate this marker. It is one more public recognition of the tremendous history of Alderson.”

Lohmeyer and Doris Kasley, Councilwoman and on behalf of Mayor Travis Copenhaver, pulled the ribbon to unveil the marker. Following the short ceremony, the crowd moved inside the Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church where they enjoyed a short concert by Susanna Robinson, vocalist, and Bill Hoffman on guitar. Robinson and Hoffman are part of the group which has played on the Alderson Memorial Bridge the last several years in an annual “Tribute to Bricktop” concert sponsored by Alderson Main Street and the Greenbrier County Commission.

Refreshments were served and friends and neighbors enjoyed catching up with each other on the cold winter day.

Kasley said, “It is so heartwarming to be able to recognize one of our legendary citizens and also to see our current citizens enjoying themselves so much. The Town thanks Alderson Main Street and all the others who helped make this possible.”