Officials find no credible threat after investigation at Wheeling hotel

WHEELING, WV (WVNS) – A threatening phone call spurred a nearly four-hour evacuation and search in Wheeling, WV on Saturday, December 7.

Numerous law enforcement agencies responded to Spring Hill Suites in Wheeling. Police say a phone call was made to Ohio County dispatch, directing a potential threat toward the hotel.



The hotel was searched floor by floor as a result. Community volunteer leader of Northwest West Virginia Red Cross, Bob Heldreth, helped guests that were evacuated and taken to warming centers. Ultimately police did not find a credible threat.

“It doesn’t always take a natural disaster to need shelter. You know, it could be anything like this,” Heldreth said.

It is not clear who made the original phone call. Red Cross Emergency volunteers helped until hotel guests were allowed back into their rooms early Sunday morning.