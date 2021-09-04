OHHS and CHS alumni take a trip down memory lane at Alumni Center

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS)– Alumni from two local high schools took a trip down memory lane on Saturday, September 4, 2021.

An Alumni Center geared towards graduates of the former Collins High School and Oak Hill High School was supposed to open last year. However, the COVID-19 pandemic postponed the plans. The center opened this year.

Sherry Keffer is the treasurer of the Oak Hill High School Association. She said Saturday was a celebration for alumni to relive their Red Devil moments. Uniforms, lockers, and yearbooks displayed at the alumni center date back to as early as the 1940s.

“Well, we firmly believe that most of what we know comes from what we learned in the past and we want to have our past here as a reminder of what we had,” Keffer said.

The Alumni Center is located on Kelly Ave across from City Hall in Downtown Oak Hill. Keffer said there are no set business hours and they will open upon request.

They will be open on Sunday, August 5, 2021, during the Oak Leaf festival from 12:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. For more information about donating to the Alumni Center, you can visit their website.