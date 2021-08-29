Ohio couple faces Child Neglect charges in Fayette County

HICO, WV (WVNS) — An Ohio couple is facing child neglect charges in Fayette County.

Rachel Day

According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, deputies responded to an accident on U.S. Route 19 in Hico. The accident involved Robert and Rachel Day, of Orwell, OH, with three kids while they were on their way to Florida.

Two kids were flown to CAMC with serious injuries. The couple and the third kid were taken to Plateau Medical Center for treatment.

The deputies said, upon further investigation, they discovered the kids were not in proper restraints and one appeared to have been ejected from the vehicle. The deputies said the Day’s had taken suboxone, which was not prescribed to them earlier.

Robert and Rachel Day are charged with Child Neglect and Child Endangerment. They are now awaiting court proceedings.

Fridley said Child Protective Services are now involved and are securing the kids.

Robert Day

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through their Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.

This incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.