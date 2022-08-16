CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — A man pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to court documents, Scott Edward Snook, 47, of Mechanicsburg, Ohio, admitted to having a HiPoint, Model C, 9mm semi-automatic pistol in Charleston, which he reportedly got on August 3, 2020.

Snook then admitted to possessing a .22-caliber rifle that had been modified from it’s original model on that date.

Due to a prior felony conviction, he cannot have a gun or ammunition. He was aware he was not allowed to have a gun because of his prior felony conviction for possession with intent to deliver heroin in Kanawha County in 2017.

Snook is scheduled to be sentenced on November 17, 2022, and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.