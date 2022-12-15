MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia’s beloved men’s basketball coach took a trip to Columbus on Wednesday to be honored by the Ohio State Legislature.

The Ohio House of Representatives enacted HR 384 on Wednesday, honoring Bob Huggins on his induction into the 2022 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. The resolution was approved on Nov. 15 and introduced by Rep. Brett Hudson Hillyer (R-Uhrichsville).

“WHEREAS, Bob Huggins’ exemplary record of personal and professional success stands as a hallmark worthy of emulation, and he has inspired countless people to excel in numerous areas of endeavor,” the resolution reads in part. “The respect and admiration he has earned throughout his lifetime are clearly evident, and his accomplishment and leadership are a justifiable source of pride and an outstanding reflection not only on him but also on his family, his players past and present, and his schools.”

Huggins received an authenticated copy of the resolution from Rep. Hillyer, and later met with Governor Mike DeWine.

While Huggins is a born-and-bred West Virginian, the Hall of Famer has deep ties to the Buckeye State. He moved to Tuscarawas County, Ohio, and later graduated from Indian Valley South High School. Huggins even started his college basketball career at Ohio University before transferring to WVU.

Huggins also spent the majority of his coaching career in Ohio, starting with his stint at Walsh College from 1980-83. He took his first Division I coaching job at Akron, leading the Zips for five seasons before embarking on a historic tenure at Cincinnati for nearly two decades.