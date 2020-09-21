Okes Family Farm now open for fall season

COOL RIDGE, WV (WVNS)– The first day of fall is only a couple days away but families can now enjoy some outdoor family fun. The Okes Family Farm is officially open. Families can enjoy their pumpkin patch, corn maze and many other fun activities.

Owner Kevin Okes said with 25-30 acres, families can safely enjoy their farm, while being able to social distance.

“We’ve always had it fairly spaced out this year we went a little farther and moved some things away from the barn that would normally be close,” Okes said. “We got rid of a few things that we can’t sterilize and things like that for folks.”

This year the farm will now be open on Thursday from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m., Fridays from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. And Sundays noon until 5 p.m.