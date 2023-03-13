PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– An investigation is underway to determine the cause of a fire that broke out at the old city garage in Mercer County.

The building, which is now a truck repair shop, became engulfed in flames early Saturday morning, March 11. 2023. Nearby residents heard explosions and quickly called for help.

Despite the fire departments’ quick response, the oil and fuel from the many vehicles inside only propelled the fire more.

Chad Bailey, the Fire Chief at Bluefield Fire Department, said that luckily no one was inside, but they could not save the building.

“It’s a total loss,” said Bailey. “It grew extremely quick. Even when we were putting water on it, the fire was still growing.”

Bailey mentioned that they used almost 120,000 gallons of water to control the fire and even had to put out absorbent pads to stop the run-off from contaminating water nearby.

The fire marshal is still investigating the initial cause of the fire.