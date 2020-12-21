Omega Psi Phi Fraternity finds way to give back to community

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– The men of the Chi Alpha Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity found a way to give back to their community during the holidays.

The Q’s donated 10 bikes and a few scooters to children in need. This is the third year the Fraternity gave back in this way. They have been away from the area for some time, but they’ve returned and said they want to give back to the community.

Ronald Walker is a member of the fraternity. He said growing up in poverty, he knows what it was like as a child to not have presents to open on Christmas.

“Myself, personally, I have tried to do what I can over my adult life to help someone in need,” Walker said.



The bikes were dropped off at the Scott Street Baptist Church in Bluefield West Virginia.