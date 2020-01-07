Closings
There are currently 27 active closings. Click for more details.

One airlifted after shooting in Greenbrier County

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — One person was airlifted to the hospital after an early morning shooting in Lewisburg.

Dispatchers told us the call came in just after midnight Tuesday, January 7, 2020 for a shooting on Brush Road. A female victim was taken to the hospital. The extent of her injuries is unknown at this time.

White Sulphur EMS and the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene.

Deputies are handling the investigation.

Stick with 59News as we continue to follow this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Heavy snow falls across the area on Tuesday morning

Thumbnail for the video titled "Heavy snow falls across the area on Tuesday morning"

Winter Weather Desk Update - 7:30 a.m. Jan. 7, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Winter Weather Desk Update - 7:30 a.m. Jan. 7, 2020"

Helping homeless in the winter

Thumbnail for the video titled "Helping homeless in the winter"

Police looking for suspect after drive-by shooting damages Amy's House of Hope

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police looking for suspect after drive-by shooting damages Amy's House of Hope"

Old Greenbrier County school sold, new hotel opening

Thumbnail for the video titled "Old Greenbrier County school sold, new hotel opening"

Macado's in Beckley closed, employees protest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Macado's in Beckley closed, employees protest"