One airlifted after shooting in Greenbrier County

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — One person was airlifted to the hospital after an early morning shooting in Lewisburg.

Dispatchers told us the call came in just after midnight Tuesday, January 7, 2020 for a shooting on Brush Road. A female victim was taken to the hospital. The extent of her injuries is unknown at this time.

White Sulphur EMS and the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene.

Deputies are handling the investigation.

