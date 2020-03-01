One arrested for leading police on chase through Tazewell and Mercer counties

BLUEFIELD, VA & WV (WVNS) – A man is behind bars after leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a pursuit across Tazewell and Mercer counties on Saturday, February 29, 2020.

Detective Sgt. Kenneth Adams with the Bluefield West Virginia Police Department told 59 news that a Bluefield Virginia Police officer attempted to pull over a man named Johnathan Woodie in his blue Ford mustang around 5 p.m. after knowledge that Woodie was wanted on allegations related to a shoplifting incident.

That’s when Woodie fled from the officer across state lines into Bluefield, West Virginia. Bluefield West Virginia officers assisted on the chase and continued to follow him on Route 52 before stopping him in the Brushfork area.

Woodie was arrested on felony charges in both states including fleeing an officer in West Virginia and eluding a police officer in Virginia. Police also found that he was wanted out of Tazewell and Pulaski counties in Virginia.

He is currently being held at the city jail in Bluefield, West Virginia.

