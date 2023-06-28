CHARMCO, WV (WVNS) — One man is dead after a car accident on US Route 60 in Charmco, Greenbrier County.

In a press release from Greenbrier County Sheriff Bruce Sloan, the call for an accident came in on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, around 5 P.M.

According to the release, a 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt driven by Dylan Davis and a 2022 Toyota Tacoma driven by Raven McClung, were driving in opposite directions, and were involved in a head on collision.

Davis died due to the injuries sustained in the crash. McClung was taken to a nearby hospital and was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Members of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene/Accident Reconstruction Team recreated the scene. Deputy Lucas Kessler of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation.

