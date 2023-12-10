BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — One man is dead after a shooting in the Beckley area of Raleigh County early Sunday morning.

According to a press release from the Beckley Police Department, Traysouan Robertson, 20, of Beckley, was shot a killed just after 1 AM on Sunday, December 10, 2023. The shooting happened on the 200 block of Clyde Street. Life saving measures were attempted as soon as officers arrived on scene, however, Robertson died due to his injuries.

An investigation remains open into what caused the shooting. No information on whether or not there is a possible suspect was released.

