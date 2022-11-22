GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS) — One person was left dead after a shooting in Fayette County, according to Sheriff Mike Fridley.

According to Sheriff Fridley, just before 9 PM on Monday, November 21, 2022, deputies were notified of one man who had been shot in the stomach area inside a trailer within the Mountainair Mobile Home Park in the Glen Jean area.

The victim, identified ad Ashtin Owens, 37, of Scarbro, died due to his injuries.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with any information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590. Anonymous tips can also be sent to CrimeStoppers of WV through their P3 Tips App.

Stick with 59News for more updates.