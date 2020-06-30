One dead after motorcycle accident in Fayette County

LOOKOUT, WV (WVNS) — One person is dead following a motorcycle and car accident in Fayette County.

Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley said deputies responded to an accident on Route 60 near Lookout around 8:00 p.m. Monday, June 29, 2020.

During the investigation, first responders found the motorcycle lost control and hit an oncoming vehicle. The driver of the motorcycle, William Wilson, of Meadow Bridge, died a result of his injuries in the accident. The people in vehicle were taken to Summersville Memorial Hospital, treated and released with no injuries.