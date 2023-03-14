TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA (WVNS) — One person is dead after a multi-vehicle car crash in Tazewell County.

According to a press release from Virginia State Police, on the morning of Wednesday, March 8, 2023, State Police responded to a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 460 and Route 637 (Limestone Road).

The release stated that Mary La Perla was attempting to make a left turn from Limestone Road onto Route 460 when she pulled into the path of Jeffrey Barnett, who was driving in the southbound lane. Barnett was unable to avoid La Perla’s car and hit the driver’s side of her car. Her car continued through the intersection and came to a stop in the northbound lanes of Route 460. La Perla died at the scene and Barnett was taken to the hospital where he was treated for serious injuries.

Debris from the crash hit a car going northbound, driven by Bascom Shelton. Shelton was not injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.