One dead after overnight shooting in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – One person is dead after a shooting broke out an apartment complex in Beckley.

Beckley Police Detective Lt. David Allard told 59 News the incident happened just after midnight on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at the Hargrove Street Apartments. When police arrived they found a man and a woman had been shot.

The man died as a result of his injuries. The woman’s condition is unknown. Det. Allard confirmed one man has been arrested and charged with first degree murder.

No names are being released at this time.

This is developing story. Stay with 59 News for more details.