One dead, another injured after ATV accident in Wyoming County

KOPPERSTON, WV (WVNS) — Deputies are investigating what caused a fatal ATV accident in Wyoming County over the weekend.

Deputies with the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department were called to Crony Road in Kopperston for an ATV accident Saturday, May 23, 2020 around 7:30 p.m. Throughout the investigation, deputies learned a side-by-side hit a bridge and overturned.

Deputies said Brianna Armstrong, 21 of Oak Hill, was killed in the crash. Dawson Nibert, 20 of Oak Hill, was taken to Charleston Area Medical Center for treatment.

The crash is still under investigation.