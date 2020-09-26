UPDATE: Deputies name suspect in early morning stabbing

UPDATE: 9/26/2020 at 3 p.m.– Detectives released the name of the suspect in connection to the stabbing in Princeton.

Eric Arthur Bent of North Carolina was arrested by deputies with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department. He was charged with Second Degree Murder, three counts of Malicious Wounding and Grand Larceny. Deputies said they arrested him after he stole a car close to the scene and crashed at the Custom Manufacturing Services.

PRNCETON, WV (WVNS)– One person is dead and three others are injured in an early morning stabbing.

According to Detective Horn with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, the stabbing happened at 6:44 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 on Cabell Street in Princeton. Horn said one person died from a result of the stabbing and three other victims are being treated for their injuries. Two are at Princeton Community Hospital and one was transferred to Charleston Area Medical Center. The extent of the injuries are unknown at this time.

Horn said they do have a suspect in custody, but the name is not being released at this time.

Stay with 59 News as we continue to bring you the latest on this incident.