One family hopes to continue family tradition at State Fair

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS)– For many generations, the State Fair of West Virginia has brought joy to many people, not only in the state but out of state as well. One family from Pennsylvania told 59News they have been coming to the state fair for about 30 years.

They decided to come here to showcase their cattle to the public. John Allen and his twin sons, Jay and Ben, are farmers of Armstrong Farms.

“It’s nice that it is staying with all of the generations and my younger brothers are doing it,” Jay said.

“This industry is really based around the kids, and it is a good learning tool. It teaches them how to work,” John said.

John said he loves coming to the state fair and meeting all new people. He hopes by bringing his kids every year they will continue to come and bring future generations.