HOTCHKISS, WV (WVNS) — One person was transported to a local hospital after a car accident on Lester Highway in Hotchkiss.

According to dispatch, the call came in just after 8 a.m. Friday, April 24, 2020. One car was involved in the accident, and one person was injured. The extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.

West Virginia State Police, Trap Hill Volunteer Fire Department, and Jan Care Ambulance responded. The accident has been cleared.