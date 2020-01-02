One injured after early morning shooting in Bradley

BRADLEY, WV (WVNS) — Deputies are trying to figure out what started an early morning shooting in Raleigh County.

According to dispatch, the call came in around 1:15a.m. Thursday, January 2, 2020. The shooting reportedly happened at the Days Inn Hotel in Bradley. Dispatchers said one person was taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation.

Stick with 59News as we continue to follow this developing story.

