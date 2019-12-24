One injured after early morning shooting in Wyoming County

COVEL, WV (WVNS) — One person is facing several charges after an early morning shooting in Wyoming County.

Sheriff’s Deputies were called to a home just after 2:30a.m. Tuesday, December 24, 2019, in the Covel Bottom area for a shooting incident. Once on scene, deputies found a victim with a gunshot wound to the foot. The extent of her injuries is unknown at this time.

Brandon Lambert, of Mercer County, was taken into custody. He’s charged with malicious assault, obstruction, destruction of property, and felon in possession of a firearm.

