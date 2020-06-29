One injured after motorcycle accident in Greenbrier County

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — One person was taken to the hospital after a motorcycle accident Sunday evening.

Dispatchers told us the call came in just before 7 p.m. Sunday, June 28, 2020 after a motorcycle was involved in an accident on Route 60 near Lewisburg. The driver was taken to the hospital, the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Greenbrier County Emergency Ambulance, Lewisburg Police Department, Lewisburg Fire Department and the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department responded to the accident. Deputies are investigating what caused the crash.