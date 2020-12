SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS) — One person was taken to the hospital following an ATV accident late Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020.

Raleigh County Dispatchers tell us the call came in around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday night for an ATV accident at the intersection of Ritter Drive and Holdren Road in Shady Spring. The extent of the injuries are unknown at this time.

Ghent Volunteer Fire Department, Beaver Volunteer Fire Department, and the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office responded.