FRANKLIN, WV (WVNS)– One person was taken to the nearest hospital after an accident involving an ATV in Franklin, Greenbrier County.
Greenbrier dispatchers said they received the call around 12:17 a.m. on Sunday, August 23, 2020. The accident happened in front of the Franklin Inn.
The extent of the person’s injuries were not disclosed. White Sulfur EMS, and Greenbrier Sheriff’s Department responded.
LATEST POSTS:
- ATV accident in Greenbrier County sends one to the hospital
- Tracking the Tropics: Marco becomes 3rd hurricane of Atlantic season, eyeing Gulf Coast
- Proclamation allows Indy 500 fans to keep their attendance streaks
- Second stimulus checks: White House, lawmakers still pushing for direct payments
- Man wanted in West Virginia shooting arrested in Michigan