ATV accident in Greenbrier County sends one to the hospital

FRANKLIN, WV (WVNS)– One person was taken to the nearest hospital after an accident involving an ATV in Franklin, Greenbrier County.

Greenbrier dispatchers said they received the call around 12:17 a.m. on Sunday, August 23, 2020. The accident happened in front of the Franklin Inn.

The extent of the person’s injuries were not disclosed. White Sulfur EMS, and Greenbrier Sheriff’s Department responded.

